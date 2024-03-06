Allen notched 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 105-104 victory over Boston.
It's Allen's seventh double-double in the last 12 games and 29th of the season, leaving him just three short of tying his career high. Over that 12-game stretch, the 25-year-old center is averaging 17.3 points, 10.3 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 59.6 percent from the floor. With Evan Mobley (ankle) potentially facing an extended absence, Allen's usage in the Cavs' frontcourt could get boosted even further.
