Allen posted 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's loss to the Spurs.

The 22-year-old now has 17 double-doubles this season. Since being traded to the Cavaliers back in January, Allen is averaging 13.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 assists while shooting 64 percent from the field in 28 games. Whether or not the Cavaliers stay in the playoff hunt, the fourth-year center should continue to start and play heavy minutes as he continues to develop his game.