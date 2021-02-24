Allen finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 boards, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes of a 112-111 win against Atlanta on Tuesday.

Allen recorded his fifth straight double-double in his team's win, while also finishing with the most blocks he's recorded since February 1. The center has continued his strong play since joining the Cavs in the middle of January, including double-digit scoring in eight straight games. He'll face the Rockets on Wednesday.