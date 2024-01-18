Allen produced 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 135-95 victory over the Bucks.

The 25-year-old center continues to crash the glass, recording his 10th straight double-double and 15th of the season. Allen is averaging 19.0 points, 14.9 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals during that stretch, and the 2017 first-round pick has grown into a bigger role in the Cleveland frontcourt while Evan Mobley (knee) remains sidelined.