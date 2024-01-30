Allen finished Monday's 118-108 victory over the Clippers with 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-11 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes.

After a bumpy start to the campaign, the 25-year-old center has reeled off 15 straight double-doubles, averaging 18.9 points, 14.3 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals over that stretch while shooting 62.0 percent from the floor. Allen's overall numbers are still within his usual range, but he appears headed for a breakout campaign if he can stay healthy.