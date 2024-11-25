Allen notched 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-108 victory over the Raptors.

Allen was extremely efficient Sunday, missing just four of his 14 attempts from the field, and he also kept his double-double streak alive for the last six contests. The big man, who has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five appearances, is averaging 17.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game in that stretch.