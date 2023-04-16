Allen ended with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists across 43 minutes during Saturday's 101-97 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Allen was efficient from the field and grabbed a game-high 14 boards en route to a double-double in Cleveland's first playoff contest. The veteran big man has never been a prolific offensive producer, but the Cavaliers will need better rim protection from Allen in Game 2 on Tuesday to avoid an 0-2 hole.