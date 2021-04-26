Allen recorded 27 points (10-12 FG, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Wizards.
Allen recorded his third double-double out of his last six appearances, and while he's not been very consistent with his scoring figures on a game-to-game basis, he's still a reliable fantasy asset. His efficiency has been very high as well, as he's shooting 69.8 percent from the field across his last seven games since returning from an eight-game absence.
