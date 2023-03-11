Allen (right eye contusion) is doubtful for Sunday against Charlotte.
Allen picked up the injury towards the end of Friday's game against the Heat and did not return. With Allen unlikely to suit up, Evan Mobley could shift over to center and we could see veteran Robin Lopez pick up some rare minutes in the frontcourt.
