Allen is doubtful to return to Thursday's game against Memphis, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.

Allen suffered the ankle injury at the beginning of the third quarter and looked very uncomfortable. If his night is over as expected, he'll finish with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 21 minutes. With Evan Mobley resting Thursday, the Cavaliers will turn to Damian Jones.