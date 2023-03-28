Allen (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Allen is back on the sidelines after presumably suffering a groin strain during Sunday's win over the Rockets. It's unclear how severe the issue is, but Allen will have a couple of days to rest before Cleveland returns to action Friday against the Knicks. In Allen's absence, Lamar Stevens is a candidate to step into the starting lineup while Evan Mobley shifts to center.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Dealing with groin strain•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Posts double-double in return•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Will play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Goes through practice•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Still out Friday•