Allen (eye) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As expected, Allen has been ruled out due to an eye contusion, but he's reportedly avoided a serious injury and should be able to suit up again soon. His next chance to do so will arrive Tuesday in a rematch with Charlotte. In Allen's absence, Lamar Stevens will enter the starting lineup at power forward, with Evan Mobley shifting to center.