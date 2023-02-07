Allen posted 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Monday's 114-91 win over the Wizards.

The 24-year-old center might have had an even bigger night in a more competitive contest, but the Cavaliers were up by 20 at halftime. Allen has scored in double digits in nine straight games and 13 of his last 14, averaging 17.1 points, 9.5 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals over that latter stretch while shooting an impressive 70.1 percent from the floor.