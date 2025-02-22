Allen suffered a right hand injury during Friday's game against the Knicks and won't return, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen initially injured his hand at some point during the first half. After X-rays on his hand came back negative, Allen was on the court to begin the third quarter, but he played just four minutes before the Cavaliers ruled him out for the rest of the contest. He'll finish the game with 10 points (5-6 FG) and three rebounds over 20 minutes of court time. The veteran center will presumably be re-evaluated Saturday before the Cavaliers make a call on his availability for Sunday's game versus the Grizzlies.