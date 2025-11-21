default-cbs-image
Allen (finger) is expected to play Friday against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Allen remains questionable on the latest edition of the injury report, but the star big man is trending toward being available. Allen is averaging 15.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of November.

