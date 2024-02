Allen (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against San Antonio barring a setback during pre-game warmups, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen exited Thursday's game against the Grizzlies after sustaining a left ankle injury and did not return. However, it appears he's avoided serious injury and won't have to miss any time. Prior to the injury, Allen had recorded a double-double in 16 consecutive appearances.