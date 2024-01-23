Allen registered 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Monday's 126-99 victory over the Magic.

15 of Allen's 17 double-doubles this season have come since Dec. 2, and his 12-game streak started Dec. 16 against the Hawks. Despite the Cavs being without Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee) for a large stretch of the season, the team are winners of eight straight games after Monday's game, thanks in large part to the production of Allen. Some underestimated value he's brought as of late is his free throw shooting, which is at 91.2 percent for the month of January.