Allen finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and five blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 108-100 win over Detroit.

The 25-year-old center has yet to record a double-double in seven games since missing the beginning of the season with an ankle injury, but Allen has begun to round into form on the defensive end, recording eight blocks over the last two contests. Friday was also the first time in 2023-24 he played 30 or more minutes, and as he returns to his usual workload, the rebounds and double-doubles should follow.