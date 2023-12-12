Allen notched four points (2-3 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 104-94 loss to Orlando.

This was the first time this season that Allen fouled out, and he's normally pretty good about keeping them in check. For his career, he averages 2.1 fouls per game. Evan Mobley (knee) missed his second straight game Monday which put more pressure on Allen, but the Cavaliers were forced to turn to Tristan Thompson with Allen limited to just 15 minutes.