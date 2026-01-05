Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Game-time call for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Allen sat out of Sunday's matchup due to an illness, and he's not yet feeling healthy. His availability for Tuesday should come into focus closer to tipoff.
