Allen (ribs) was spotted getting up some shots at Monday's shootaround, according to Cleveland reporter Carly Mascitti.
Allen has missed the past six games for Cleveland and is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 4 against Boston. He was doing a lot of stationary shooting according to Mascitti, a sign he's trending in the right direction.
