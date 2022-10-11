Allen contributed 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-97 preseason loss to Philadelphia.

Allen logged a whopping 34 minutes in the loss, reassuring managers that he is fully healthy and ready to roll. With blocks quite hard to come by in drafts this season, Allen's appeal has him sitting as a top-50 consideration. While he may not have huge amounts of upside, his floor is relatively safe thanks to his shot-blocking ability and elite efficiency from the floor.