Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Goes through practice Tuesday
Allen (finger) fully practiced Tuesday, according to Cavaliers reporter Danny Cunningham.
Allen appears to be trending in the right direction following a five-game absence. The Cavaliers don't play again until Friday against the Wizards, giving the center even more time to ramp back up to 100 percent.