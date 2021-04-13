Allen (concussion) went through practice Tuesday but remains questionable for Wednesday's game in Charlotte, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

A concussion has kept the big man sidelined for the last eight games, and while coach J.B. Bickerstaff did not comment on Allen's status for Wednesday's game, it would appear that he'll have a good chance to return. Given that he hasn't played since March 26, Allen could face a soft minutes restriction once he's cleared to play. Over his last five games before the concussion, Allen averaged 15.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 32.8 minutes.