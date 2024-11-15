Allen (lower leg) is available and starting in Friday's game against the Bulls, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.
Allen will continue to play through a left lower leg strain in Friday's matchup. The big man could see an increased role in the offensive scheme with Evan Mobley (illness) ruled out.
