Allen (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

After being upgraded to probable earlier Tuesday, Allen is expectedly good to go despite dealing with an illness. The 27-year-old big man will be returning from a one-game respite. Allen has averaged 12.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.2 minutes per game in his last 10 contests, shooting 63.1 percent from the field.