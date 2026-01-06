Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
After being upgraded to probable earlier Tuesday, Allen is expectedly good to go despite dealing with an illness. The 27-year-old big man will be returning from a one-game respite. Allen has averaged 12.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.2 minutes per game in his last 10 contests, shooting 63.1 percent from the field.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Game-time call for Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Solid in frontcourt during win•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Another quiet outing•