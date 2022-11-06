Allen closed with 16 points (5-13 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 victory over the Lakers.

Allen recorded his sixth double-double in nine games this season Sunday. He missed his final four shots -- all from within three feet -- but otherwise had a productive game. The 24-year-old is playing a bigger role in Cleveland's offense this season and his 10.6 shots per game are the most of his career.