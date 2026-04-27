Allen closed with three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 93-89 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Allen pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds, although he also scored a season-low three points, rounding out what was a disappointing night for Cleveland fans. Having now suffered back-to-back losses, the Cavaliers will head home, looking to turn things around and regain the series lead.