Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Grabs 15 boards in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen closed with three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 93-89 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Allen pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds, although he also scored a season-low three points, rounding out what was a disappointing night for Cleveland fans. Having now suffered back-to-back losses, the Cavaliers will head home, looking to turn things around and regain the series lead.
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