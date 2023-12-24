Allen closed Saturday's 109-95 victory over the Bulls with 19 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

Allen thrived under the added pressure of Cleveland's top four scorers being inactive Saturday. Notching a season-high seven assists, mostly through DHOs and short-roll action, Allen was successful in getting open looks for his teammates while also racking up eight offensive rebounds and scoring effectively himself. His ability to facilitate is a huge swing factor for Cleveland's offensive ceiling, as overcoming a total lack of floor spacing with crisp decision-making is what unlocks dynamic performance from the Cavaliers' frontcourt.