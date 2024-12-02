Allen posted eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-111 victory over the Celtics.

Allen matched frontcourt mate Evan Mobley with 10 boards in a tough matchup with Kristaps Porzingis and the Celtics Sunday, but he was able to post his 12th outing of the year with double-digit rebounds and continue to a solid string of play since Nov. 13. Over his last nine games, Allen is shooting a highly efficient 78.1 percent from the floor while averaging 15.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest. The 26-year-old star big man should continue to provide a high field-goal percentage with strong rebounding and a palatable free-throw percentage for fantasy managers going forward.