Allen accumulated 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 108-103 victory over Indiana.

The 25-year-old center topped 20 points for the first time in five games while just missing his 34th double-double of the season. Allen has stepped up a bit in March while Donovan Mitchell (nose) has had trouble staying on the court, and over 10 games on the month the big man is averaging 17.9 points, 11.6 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor.