Allen racked up a team-high 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 104-97 loss to the 76ers.

It was the 25-year-old center's best scoring performance since Feb. 3, when he dropped 26 points on the Spurs, but Allen saw his five-game double-double streak narrowly come to an end. In 10 February contests, he's averaging 17.9 points, 10.5 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 62.2 percent from the floor.