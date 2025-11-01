Allen (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Allen is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game due to a fractured finger on his left hand. The big man will likely be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's tipoff at 6:00 p.m. ET. If Allen is unable to play, Dean Wade, Larry Nance and Thomas Bryant are candidates for increased minutes.