default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Allen (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Allen is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game due to a fractured finger on his left hand. The big man will likely be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's tipoff at 6:00 p.m. ET. If Allen is unable to play, Dean Wade, Larry Nance and Thomas Bryant are candidates for increased minutes.

More News