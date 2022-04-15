Allen (finger) will officially play and start in Friday's do-or-die play-in game against the Hawks, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Allen has been sidelined since March 6, but he still figures to see heavy minutes given the situation. His presence in the starting lineup means Isaac Okoro will come off the bench.
