Allen exited Friday's game against the Heat early due to an eye injury, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Allen sustained the injury late in Friday's game. He had accumulated six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks across 34 minutes before exiting. His status for Sunday's game at Charlotte is uncertain at this time. Some combination of Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Robin Lopez would be in line for extra minutes at center should he ultimately have to miss some time.