Allen posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and a block across 27 minutes in the loss to the Kings on Monday.

After beginning the second half with four straight games with fewer than 10 points, Allen has now topped double-digits in three straight, though he just missed out on a third consecutive double-double. Since joining the Cavs, Allen's scoring has gone up, but his rebounding has seen a slight trend downward. The ex-Net is averaging 11.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in the month of March.