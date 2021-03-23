Allen posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and a block across 27 minutes in the loss to the Kings on Monday.

After going four straight games in which he scored fewer than 10 points, Allen has now topped double-digits in three straight though he just missed out on a third consecutive double-double. Since joining the Cavs, Allen's scoring has gone up though his rebounding has seen a slight trend downwards. Still, he's averaging 11.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in the month of March.