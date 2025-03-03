Allen contributed 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 133-129 overtime win over Portland.
Allen led the way for Cleveland in the paint Sunday, pacing all players in rebounds and blocks en route to a double-double performance. Allen has recorded a double-double in 33 outings, doing so in two of his last four contests.
