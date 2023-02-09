Allen registered 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-85 win over the Pistons.
Allen led all Cavaliers players in scoring and rebounds in Wednesday's win, his fourth double-double in the last five games. Allen has tallied at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in nine games this year.
