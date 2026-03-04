Allen (knee) exited with 7:32 remaining in the third quarter of Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons and didn't return. He finished with eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes.

Allen injured his right knee midway through the third quarter and was listed as doubtful to return. The severity of the injury won't be known until Allen is further evaluated, though the big man will have until Sunday's game against the Celtics to recover. If he's forced to miss time, Evan Mobley would likely slide over to center, and backup big man Thomas Bryant could see a bump in minutes.