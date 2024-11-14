Allen (leg) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Bulls.
Allen continues to deal with a left lower leg strain but was able to suit up in Cleveland's previous outing against Philadelphia. Allen recorded 11 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes against the 76ers.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Officially suiting up•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Plans to play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Goes through shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Extends double-double streak•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Third straight double-double•