Allen (finger) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Allen has missed nine of the Cavaliers' last 10 games due to a strained right finger, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to earn the probable tag for Sunday's game. His return would be timely, given that Evan Mobley will be sidelined for 2-to-4 weeks due to a Grade 1 calf strain. Allen has appeared in 15 regular-season games and is averaging 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 26.1 minutes per game.