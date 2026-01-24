Allen racked up 15 points (3-6 FG, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 123-118 win over the Kings.

Allen attempted only six field goals during Friday's win but still reached double-digit points thanks to his season-high nine made free throws. He has logged nine rebounds in each of his last three games and has gone six contests without recording a double-double. Since Jan. 2, Allen has averaged 12.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over 31.1 minutes per game.