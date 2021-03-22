Allen posted 17 points (4-8 FG, 9-11 FT), 15 rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Sunday's 116-105 win over the Raptors.

Since taking over for Andre Drummond at center, Allen has played excellent ball, with averages of 14.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots over 14 games. Larry Nance's return hasn't adversely affected his output, but Kevin Love could begin seeing time any day now. Although Love would be on a minute restriction when he returns, managers of Allen should expect a decrease in production in the coming weeks.