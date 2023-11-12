Allen supplied 12 points (2-6 FG, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-110 victory over the Warriors.

Fueled by converting at the free-throw line, Allen's 12 points on 10 true shot attempts is good efficiency. The biggest storyline is Allen's minutes restriction, which seems to be set around the 28-minute mark. Even with the cap, the 25-year-old is capable of larger performances than Saturday, but his overall ceiling is limited until the restriction is lifted.