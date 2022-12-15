Allen finished with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 105-90 victory over the Mavericks.

Allen's seven field-goal attempts were the fewest among Cleveland's starters, but the big man made six of the tries to finish with 14 points. He rounded out a fine stat line with six boards, three assists and two steals. Allen failed to record a block for the first time in six games, but he also finished with zero turnovers for the second straight contest.