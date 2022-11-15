Allen (ankle) did not take the floor during Tuesday's practice session, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
After missing Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves following a questionable designation leading up to the contest, Allen's absence from practice Tuesday suggests he's likely headed toward a similar pregame label for Wednesday, at best. Kevin Love may line up for another start if the big man can't go.
