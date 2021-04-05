Allen (concussion) will not play Monday against San Antonio.
This will be the fifth consecutive absence for Allen, who remains in the league's concussion protocol. With Larry Nance (illness) also out, Kevin Love and Dean Wade will likely be set for another start together up front. Allen's next chance to play will come Thursday at Oklahoma City when the Cavs finish up a three-game road trip.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Out vs. Heat•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Ruled out Monday with concussion•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Out with concussion•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Notches double-double Friday•