Allen amassed 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 victory over the Raptors in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Allen didn't have the most productive statline Saturday, but he doesn't need to when he shares the court with the likes of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley. Allen is also shaking off some rust after missing 14 of the Cavaliers' last 19 games of the regular season (including the final two games) due to a knee injury.