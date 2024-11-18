Allen finished with 21 points (6-7 FG, 9-10 FT), 15 rebounds, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 victory over Charlotte.

Allen reached the 20-point threshold for a second straight matchup and did so with the help of nine made free throws, a new season high. He also turned in his best rebounding performance since Nov. 4 against the Bucks, coasting to his 10th double-double of the year and his third in as many games.